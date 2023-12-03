Results unexpected, will delve into reasons for the defeat of Congress: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi, Dec 3 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accepted defeat in the Assembly polls in the state saying that the results were unexpected and the party will delve into the reasons that led to the debacle.

Gehlot, who arrived in the national Capital, told the media, "I have been saying that the people are supreme. The Assembly election results were unexpected."

He added that the Congress was hoping for the mandate of the people to be in its favour. "But, we accept the result with all humility. And we congratulate the new government and hope that they will work for the people," he said.

When asked if the party was unable to take the state government's schemes to the people, Gehlot said, "I think the schemes of the Rajasthan Government were good and these were discussed all across the country and even the guarantees were good. But in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, too, the results have not gone our way. And these were unexpected."

"We will delve into the reasons that led to the defeat of the party in these three states," he added.

