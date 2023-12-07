Resume Ambala-Shri Ganganagar express train service: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

New Delhi, Dec 7 Patiala MP and former Minister of State for External Affairs Preneet Kaur on Thursday raised the issue of cancellation of Ambala-Shri Ganganagar Intercity Express in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the hearing of Matters of Urgent Public Importance in the Lok Sabha, the Patiala MP said, "I would like to bring to the attention of the Railway Ministry that the authorities of Northern Railway have withdrawn train, the Ambala-Shri Ganganagar Intercity Express, on account of foggy weather for three months, without taking into consideration that this train is essential to working people of northern India and is most convenient to the monthly season ticket holders who travel daily to reach their job locations in other cities."

Kaur further said, "Around 1,000 people from my Patiala Parliament constituency alone travel daily to and fro via both these trains and this is the only mail train that runs from Ambala Cantonment to Shri Ganganagar from morning to till late evening."

She said with the withdrawal of this train, the livelihood of thousands of people is badly impacted. "I urge the Railways minister to look into this matter and restart this train at the earliest."

