Resume flights from Adampur to Delhi: BJP leaders urge Scindia

Chandigarh, Jan 16 BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, along with leaders of Punjab, on Tuesday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and raised the demand for resumption of flights from Adampur to Delhi.

He also presented the demand for starting a direct flight from Adampur to Varanasi, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

Shergill apprised the minister that looking at the potential and requirement of air connectivity to the Doaba region of Punjab along with adjoining border areas of Himachal Pradesh, the Central Government on May 1, 2018, permitted low-cost airline SpiceJet to operate flights on the Delhi-Adampur sector under the UDAN scheme.

“This flight successfully operated till March 2020. Seeing the positive response and catering to the demands of the sector, you approved the construction of a new terminal building by the AAI with the intent to add Mumbai and Jaipur sectors,” he said.

Shergill said despite immense traffic and demand, SpiceJet has not operated any flight in this particular sector since November 2020, barring the two days of operation in April 2021, which is causing inconvenience to flyers.

“In addition, in the absence of any flights the new terminal construction project being undertaken will be an exercise in futility,” he told the minister.

