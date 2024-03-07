Retired IAS, IPS, IFS officers urge V-P to put Syed Naseer Hussain's oath on hold

Bengaluru, March 7 A group 17 retired All India Service Officers from Karnataka have written a letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting him to put on hold the administration of oath to the newly-elected member of Rajya Sabha, Syed Naseer Hussain, in view of the pro-Pakistan slogan issue.

The officers, including retired IAS, IPS, IRS and IRS officers, have demanded that the oath-taking be withheld "till the investigation in the case of anti-national slogans made on the occasion of his electoral victory is judicially settled in accordance with law.”

The pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in the state legislature after the announcement of Naseer Hussain’s victory in the Rajya Sabha elections.

"The reported incident, which has occurred in our state of Karnataka, praising the enemy country inside the sacred precincts of the state legislative Assembly has shattered the image of all the law-abiding Kannadigas.

“In this connection, we appeal to your kind self to take cognizance of the anti-national behaviour of the newly-elected member of Rajya Sabha in the open glare of the public and also provide your valuable guidance to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in future.

"The timely action in this will end the nefarious designs of those who are determined to harbour such and anti-national activities and it will curb the negative trend of shouting slogans in favour of our enemy country. Syed Naseer Hussain has got elected to Rajya Sabha for a consecutive second term and he ought to have taken enough care in guiding his supporters in celebrating his election victory, in protecting the unity and integrity of Bharat, the letter stated.

“Therefore, we sincerely request your kind self to put the administration of oath to the newly-elected member Syed Naseer Hussain on hold till the completion of judicial proceedings and absolve said member of his involvement in the entire episode. We request your kind self to initiate appropriate action in this regard of priority,” the letter explained.

The letter is signed by Bhaskar Rao, former ADGP and Bengaluru Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary M. Madan Gopal. A total of 17 retired civil servants have signed the petition. Bhaskar Rao is presently a BJP leader.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka welcomed the signature campaign and said, "The person who is nursing, supporting and still trying to protect the anti-nationals does not have any right to enter Parliament which is considered as the temple of democracy."

"The Congress party should be ashamed of electing such a person to the Rajya Sabha. If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar have an iota of patriotism, then the resignation of Naseer Hussain must be taken and re-election be conducted on the seat," he demanded.

