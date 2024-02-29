Retired Varanasi judge appointed ombudsman of university in UP

Lucknow, Feb 29 Ajay Krishna Vishvesha, the district judge who handed over the basement of the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi to Hindus for worship on the last day of his working career, has been appointed the ombudsman of a public university in Lucknow.

Vishvesha retired from service as Varanasi district judge on January 31.

He has now been appointed Lokpal (ombudsman) for a tenure of three years, at the Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University -- a government-run university with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as chairperson.

The university Lokpal is tasked with settling the grievances of students.

Brijendra Singh, the university’s assistant registrar, confirmed that Vishvesha had been appointed as Lokpal for three years.

University Spokesperson Yashwant Viroday said Vishvesha was appointed in accordance with the recent guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which mandated that each university should appoint an ombudsperson for the redressal of student grievances.

Viroday said the UGC guidelines mandated that the Lokpal should be a retired vice-chancellor, retired professor or a retired district judge.

The "first priority should be given to a judicial person," he added, citing UGC guidelines.

Vishvesha will be the university's first ombudsman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor