Revanth Reddy invites people to attend swearing-in as Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Dec 6 Telangana's Chief Minister-designate A. Revanth Reddy has invited people of the state to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

In an open letter to people, he invited them to the swearing-in scheduled at L. B. Stadium at 1.04 p.m.

The Congress leader wrote that the time has come for Indiramma Rajyam in Telangana "which was created with the struggle by students, sacrifices of martyrs and the iron will of Sonia Gandhi".

Revanth Reddy said in the open letter that to provide democratic and transparent governance and to form a government for the welfare of weaker sections, Dalits, tribals, minorities, women and youth, he would be taking oath at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on December 7.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi to personally invite them to attend the wearing-in.

He has also invited Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Chavan, Digvijays Singh, Veerappa Moily, Manickam Tagore, P. Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Meera Kumari and other Congress leaders.

Revanth has also extended an invitation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader Kodandaram, Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiah, civil liberties activist Haragopal and families of Telangana martyrs have also been invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor