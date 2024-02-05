Revanth Reddy requests Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana in LS polls

Hyderabad, Feb 5 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi and requested her to contest ensuing Lok Sabha elections from his state.

Revanth Reddy, who is also the state party chief, conveyed to Gandhi that the state unit has already unanimously passed a resolution, urging her to contest from the state.

According to a statement released here, Revanth Reddy told her that people of Telangana respect her as a mother for carving out Telangana and requested her to contest from the state.

Responding to the request, Gandhi said she would take a decision at an appropriate time.

Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.

The Chief Minister also briefed her on the implementation of guarantees by the state government. He informed her that out of six guarantees, the government has started implementation of free bus travel for women in RTC buses and enhancing the coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Gandhi was told that so far 14 crore women have travelled in RTC buses.

Revanth Reddy also informed her that the government has decided to implement two more guarantees – LPG gas cylinder for Rs.500 and 200 units free electricity every month for households. She was also informed that the state government has decided to undertake a BC caste census and preparations were being made for the same.

Revanth Reddy told her that they were making all efforts to win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from the state and preparations in this regard were already completed.

As part of the process, applications for tickets were received from aspirants in all constituencies. After a scrutiny of the applications, strong candidates will be fielded, he said. Earlier, Revanth Reddy participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ranchi.

The Chief Minister met the top leader and briefed him on the implementation of two guarantees. Revanth Reddy also requested Rahul Gandhi to persuade Sonia Gandhi to contest for Parliament from Telangana. He also briefed him the party’s preparations for Lok Sabha elections.

