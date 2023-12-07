Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM, Dalit leader Vikramarka is Dy CM

Hyderabad, Dec 7 Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered him oath of office and secrecy at L. B. Stadium at a public event attended by thousands of people.

The 54-year-old took the oath as the second chief minister of India’s youngest state amid loud cheers by his supporters.

Though Revanth Reddy was scheduled to take the oath at 1:04 p.m, the swearing-in was delayed by 15 minutes.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy arrived in the stadium with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, standing in a decorated open vehicle.

The swearing-in was attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other top Congress leaders.

