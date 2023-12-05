Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana CM on December 7

Revanth Reddy of the Congress was officially appointed as the head of its Legislature Party this evening, paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of Telangana. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal announced in a press conference that the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Thursday.

The Congress scored a massive victory in Telangana by bagging 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly state. The announcement put an end to the uncertainty and speculation that mushroomed since the party was declared winner after the counting of votes on Sunday.

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy has emerged as a prominent figure shaping the course of the Congress party in the state. Despite joining the party a mere six years ago, the 56-year-old politician has swiftly climbed the political ranks, attaining the roles of working president of the state unit, a Member of Parliament, and currently serving as the Telangana Congress president.