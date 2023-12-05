Revanth Reddy to take oath as T'gana CM on Dec 7: Cong

New Delhi/Hyderabad, Dec 5 Days after registering victory for the first time in Telangana, the Congress on Tuesday named its state unit president A. Revanth Reddy as the chief ministerial candidate.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party.

"The Congress will deliver a clean and able government that will provide maximum governance," Venugopal said, adding that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on December 7.

Venugopal said that on Monday, the Congress legislative party held a meeting in Hyderabad to decide the name of the new CLP leader.

He said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, state in-charge Manikrao Thakare, Deepa Das Munshi, K.J. George and Ajoy Kumar also attended the meeting.

The Congress leader said that the CLP leaders took two to three resolutions thanking the people of Telangana for giving a massive mandate to Congress and also thanked the Congress leadership including Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for extensively campaigning in the state.

He said that the CLP entrusted the decision to the Congress president and on Tuesday afternoon, Thakare and Shivakumar presented the report to Kharge.

"After this report, the Congress President after discussion with party leadership decided to go with Revanth Reddy's name," he said.

The Congress won for the first time after the inception of the state in 2014.

The Congress defeated the ruling BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

