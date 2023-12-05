Revanth Reddy to take oath at Hyderabad's LB Stadium on Thursday

Hyderabad, Dec 5 A. Revanth Reddy will take oath as the Telangana Chief Minister at L. B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A few ministers are also likely to take oath along with him. The arrangements for the swearing-in were made at the Raj Bhavan on Monday but due to the delay in announcement by the Congress leadership, the plans were kept on hold.

Revanth Reddy, however, is keen to take oath at a public event.

During every speech in the election campaign, he had said that the new Chief Minister will take oath at L.B. Stadium on December 9, the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress on Tuesday evening announced that Revanth Reddy will be the Chief Minister and that he will take oath on December 7.

Revanth Reddy will be the second Chief Minister of Telangana. His predecessor K. Chandrashekar Rao had taken oath at Raj Bhavan in both 2014 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements in a grand and befitting manner for the swearing-in ceremony. She held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the arrangements to be made in connection with the swearing in ceremony of the Chief Minister and council of ministers.

The Chief Secretary asked all the officials to work in close coordination and make the event a grand success. The police department has been directed to make adequate bandobust, traffic, parking and security arrangements. Fire-fighting arrangements and fire tenders are to be positioned at the venue, said an official statement.

The officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department were asked to ensure cleaning, watering and fogging of the venue. Similarly, the GHMC officials were told to take up repairs of roads leading to the venue. The Health Department was directed to arrange fully equipped ambulance. The Energy Department officials were told to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandliya, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretaries S.A.M Rizvi, Shailaja Ramayyar, Secretary to Governor Surendra Mohan, GAD Secretary Sheshadri and other officials attended the meeting.

