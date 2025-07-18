Revanth Reddy urges Chandrababu Naidu not to obstruct Telangana’s irrigation projects

Hyderabad, July 18 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday urged his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N. Chandrababu Naidu, not to obstruct Telangana’s irrigation projects

He appealed to the neighbouring state not to obstruct Telangana’s crucial irrigation initiatives, including the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, as well as the Dindi, Kalwakurthy, Bheema, Nettempadu, and Koilsagar projects.

“We demand Andhra Pradesh not to block our projects. We seek cooperation. If our appeals are ignored, we will fight and achieve our goal. I am ready to lead this battle,” he said while addressing a public meeting in the Nagarkurnool district.

Revanth Reddy recalled that N. Chandrababu Naidu, as the then Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, claimed to have adopted Palamuru (Mahabubnagar district). “If he has genuine concern for the equal development of Telugu people across both states, he should withdraw the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, which diverts 3 TMCs of water daily,” he said.

“We urge Chandrababu Naidu garu to act responsibly and show magnanimity,” he added.

The CM announced that land acquisition for Palamuru–Rangareddy, Dindi, Kalwakurthy, Bheema, Koilsagar, and Nettempadu projects will be completed by December 9 this year, with compensation provided to all affected. The government aims to complete these projects in the next two years and bring water from Thummidihatti to Vikarabad, Tandur, and Chevella.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the proposed Young India Residential School in Kollapur and Jetpore of Nagarkurnool district.

He highlighted the state’s ongoing irrigation projects, welfare schemes aimed at empowering women, and government job recruitments.

He stated that the Congress government in Telangana has filled 60,000 jobs in the first year. Telangana has become the first state in India to complete categorisation of SC sub-castes as directed by the Supreme Court.

Revanth Reddy announced that the ‘people’s government’ is committed to fill another 40,000 jobs within the next one and a half years, bringing the total to 1 lakh jobs, setting an example for the entire country.

The Chief Minister said during his overseas tours, the state attracted nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in investments and created 1 lakh private sector jobs.

He claimed that in just 18 months of administration, Telangana has launched more welfare schemes for women than any other state. “To make Telangana a $1 trillion economy by 2035, we must turn 1 crore women into crorepatis,” he said.

As part of the programme, CM Revanth Reddy handed over cheques worth Rs 344 crore under interest-free loans to women self-help groups. He also distributed cheques related to bank linkage, interest-free loans, accident insurance, and loan insurance. Food security cards (ration cards) were also issued to several beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor