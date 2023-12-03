Revanth Reddy wins Kodangal by huge margin

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday won the election from Kodangal Assembly constituency by a huge margin.

Revanth Reddy defeated sitting MLA Patnam Narender Reddy of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by 32,800 votes.

The Congress leader had lost to Narender Reddy in Kodangal in 2018 by 9,319 seats.

Revanth Reddy, a front-runner for the chief minister’s post, was also leading in Kamareddy against Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

After the defeat in Assembly elections in 2018, Reddy had contested for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and was elected from Malkajgiri constituency. He was appointed TPCC president in 2021.

