Revellers likely to miss snowfall on New Year eve in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 31 New year revellers will have to do without the traditional snowfall this year as cold wave and dense fog sweep across Kashmir with little prospect of any fresh snowfall.

The Meteorological (MeT) office said that weather is likely to remain cold and dry during the next 24 hours in J&K.

“Minimum temperature was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar and Pahalgam today while it was minus 3.5 in Gulmarg.

“Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 9.2, Kargil minus 6.4 and Drass minus 7.6 as the minimum temperature.

“Jammu city had 8.3, Katra 8.6, Batote 4, Bhaderwah 1.4 and Banihal zero as the night’s lowest temperature today”, a MeT department statement said.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started here on December 21 and will end on January 30.

