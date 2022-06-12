Revenge: Man stabbed for reporting 'attempt to murder' case; 3 held

New Delhi, June 12 A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the national capital for naming the accused in another 'attempt to murder' case, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Prince Kumar Malhotra, was arrested in the case while two juveniles were apprehended.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka district) M. Harsh Vardhan said a PCR call was received on Thursday, June 9, at Bindapur police station, stating that man has been stabbed.

The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital where the cops took his statement. In his statement, the man also named the accused Prince Malhotra.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and took up the investigation.

A police team was constituted which scanned CCTV footage of place of occurrence, nearby streets and roads and zeroed down the location of the accused people in Haridwar. All the three accused, including two juveniles, were nabbed from Haridwar and brought back to Delhi.

The official said during the interrogation it was revealed that victim was assaulted because accused were annoyed on him for getting one of the accused minor apprehended in an another attempt to murder case.

