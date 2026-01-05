Revenue employee caught red-handed while taking bribe in Bihar’s Sheohar

Patna, Jan 5 Continuing the Nitish Kumar government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar on Monday evening took another major action in Sheohar district, arresting a revenue employee red-handed while accepting bribe.

The arrested official has been identified as Ramkrit Mahto, a revenue employee posted in Puranhiya block of Sheohar district.

He was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for carrying out the mutation of land records.

According to officials, the Special Vigilance Unit received confidential information regarding the bribe demand.

After discreet verification, the complaint was found to be completely genuine.

Following confirmation, a special raiding team was constituted under the leadership of Deputy Superintendents of Police Sudhir Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Verma of the SVU.

On January 5, 2026, at around 6:30 p.m., the vigilance team carried out a meticulously planned trap.

As soon as the complainant handed over the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 to Ramkrit Mahto, the SVU team swooped in and caught him red-handed.

The accused was immediately taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Vigilance officials stated that all aspects of the case are being examined, and action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law.

This arrest once again underscores the state government’s resolve to curb corruption in the Revenue Department, which frequently faces complaints related to bribery in land-related work.

Earlier, on January 2, the Vigilance Department of Bihar arrested a sub-inspector posted at Akbarpur police station in Nawada district while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The accused was caught red-handed during a carefully planned trap operation.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Vikas Kumar, a resident of Warisaliganj, Nawada, at the Vigilance Department headquarters in Patna.

In his complaint, Vikas Kumar alleged that Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar had been demanding money in exchange for settling a case.

