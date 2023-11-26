Revenue officer killed by mining mafia in MP's Shahdol

Bhopal, Nov 26 A patwari (revenue officer) was allegedly killed by mining mafia in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

The incident occurred in Beuhari area of Shahdol district late on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Upon receiving information about illegal mining operation, the revenue officer, along with three other staff members, rushed to the spot.

The team objected to illegal mining and warned them of legal action, but the revenue officer was run over by a tractor. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment early on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Prashanna Singh (45), a resident of Rewa district. He was posted as Patwari in Beuhari area of Shahdol district.

The official said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and a search has been launched. However, no arrests could be made so far.

