Revered saint Siyaram Baba passes away in MP's Khargone 

Bhopal, Dec 11 Revered Hindu saint Siyaram Baba died of prolonged illness at his ashram on the banks of river Narmada in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district early on Wednesday.

Siyaram Baba, a devotee of Lord Ram, who had been suffering from pneumonia for the last two weeks, breathed his last around 6.30 a.m.

His demise came on the auspicious day of Ekadashi and Geeta Jayanti.

There has been contradiction over his age as some reports suggested that he was 95 years old, while his devotees believed he aged above 100.

Born in 1933 in Bhavnagar in Gujarat, Siyaram Baba embarked on a spiritual path when he was 17. After visiting several pilgrimage sites across the country, he arrived in Khargone and established his ashram in 1962.

He performed intense meditation under a tree while chanting 'Jai Siya Ram'. It is said that Siyaram Baba used to preach Ramayana for about 21 hours every day.

The saint maintained a simple lifestyle, wearing only a loincloth and adhering to a strict regimen of daily rituals, including meditation and prayer. Despite being so old, he managed his daily activities independently, further enhancing his reputation as a spiritually potent and self-sufficient figure.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other leaders of the ruling BJP and Congress have expressed grief over the saint's demise.

Chief Minister Yadav said the news of the demise of the ardent devotee of Lord Ram, Siyaram Baba, is an "irreparable loss" for the saint community and Madhya Pradesh.

"I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant a place to the virtuous soul in his feet and provide strength to his countless followers to bear this sorrow. Millions of salutations at the feet of Santshree," Chief Minister Yadav said in a statement.

