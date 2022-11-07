Revised GRAP calls for use of anti-smog guns at C&D sites right from Stage I

New Delhi, Nov 7 Noting that dust generated by construction and demolition (C&D) activities is a major and consistent source of air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has called for adequate deployment of anti-smog guns in Delhi-NCR.

The move is aimed at mitigating dust arising out of construction and demolition activities and intensifying actions to further ameliorate the overall air quality of the National Capital Region (NCR).

CAQM said that anti-smog guns should be deployed in proportion to the total area of construction for the projects. The State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) of NCR and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have also been directed to ensure continuous and effective use of anti-smog guns installed at different C&D sites in their respective districts.

There should be at least one anti-smog gun for a total construction area between 5,000 and 10,000 sq mt and at least two for a total construction area between 10,001 and 15,000 sq mt.

It has been found that dust from C&D activities is a major and consistent source of air pollution and contributes adversely to the spike in PM2.5 and PM10 levels in the NCR.

Use of treated water to mitigate large quantities of dust generated at C&D sites through use of anti-smog guns, sprinklers etc. with prescribed wet suppression, wind brokers, dust barrier screens, covering of construction material and C&D debris, proper disposal of C&D waste including transportation in covered vehicles etc. are some of the steps that are essentially to be followed by C&D projects in the NCR, said officials.

The comprehensive policy to curb air pollution in the NCR formulated by the Commission in July 2022 towards management of C&D activities to reduce dust also stipulated deployment of an adequate number of anti-smog guns at the project sites.

Apart from that, the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to deal with adverse air quality scenarios that generally prevail in the winter season in the entire NCR, also calls for enforcing guidelines for use of anti-smog guns at construction sites, an official said.

