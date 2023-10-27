Revision of electoral rolls begins in UP from today

Lucknow, Oct 27 The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the revision of the electoral rolls in all Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, beginning from Friday.

The exercise will continue till December 9.

The final publication of the electoral rolls will be done on January 5, 2024, after disposing of the claims and objections for the inclusion of the names in the voters list by December 26.

The ECI has also imposed a ban on the transfers of the officers associated with the revision of electoral rolls, including district election officers, deputy district election officers, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers till January 2024.

The state government will have to seek permission from the ECI if the officers are required to be transferred, said Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa.

The draft of electoral rolls will be published on October 27. It will be displayed at all the designated places in all the Assembly constituencies to invite claims and objections, he added. The draft electoral roll will be also available on the website of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief electoral officer (CEO). The supplementary voter list will be also available on the CEO website. The eligibility date for the enrollment of the new voters will be January 1, 2024.

A special appeal has been made to the voters in the age group of 18-19 years to get their names enrolled in the voter list by filling in Form-6 and exercising their franchise in the upcoming elections.

According to the draft electoral roll data, there are 15,03,39,879 voters in Uttar Pradesh, including 8,05,15,501 males, 6,98,16,532 females and 7,846 third gender voters.

After January 5, a total of 17,20,088 new voters were added while the names of 18,60,774 voters were deleted from the voters list in Uttar Pradesh. The gender ratio in the draft electoral roll is 867 while the elector population (EP) ratio is 60.93 per cent.

At present, there are 1,62,012 polling booths and 92,587 polling stations in the state.

“To remove apathy among the urban voters towards polling, special efforts are being made to set up polling booths in multi-storey buildings and gated colonies on the same premises or at the nearest spot,” said UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa.

At a recent meeting, political parties have been informed about the programme of the revision of the electoral rolls and the dates of special campaign. The political parties were requested to appoint booth-level agents.

