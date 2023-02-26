Revival of age-old 'Tribeni Kumbho Mohotshav' in Bengal finds mention in PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address

The revival of 'Tribeni Kumbho Mohotshav' at Bansberia in West Bengal found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, in its 98th episode, on Sunday.

A section of his 32-odd-minute Mann Ki Baat address was dedicated to Bansberia's 'Tribeni Kumbho Mohotshav'.

The age-old festival, celebrated on the banks of Ganga, dates back thousands of years but was stopped 700 years ago to be revived just two years ago.

Tribeni in West Bengal has been known as a holy place for centuries. It finds mention in various Mangalakavya, Vaishnava literature, Shakta literature and other Bangla literary works.

"More than eight lakh devotees participated in it...But do you know why it is so special? It is special because this practice has been revived after 700 years. Although this tradition is thousands of years old, unfortunately, this festival, which used to take place in Bengal's Tribeni, was stopped 700 years ago. It should have been started after independence, but it could not happen. Two years ago, the festival was started again by the locals through 'Tribeni Kumbho Porichalona Shomiti'," PM Modi said.

He added that his attention to this cultural heritage in West Bengal was drawn by Shriman Kanchan Banerjee, who lives in the US.

PM Modi congratulated all the individuals associated with keeping alive this tradition and protecting India's cultural heritage.

"Various historical documents suggest that this region was once a centre of Sanskrit, education and Indian culture. Many saints consider it a holy place for Kumbh Snan on Magh Sankranti. In Tribeni, you will find many Ganga Ghats, Shiva temples and ancient buildings decorated with terracotta architecture. Kumbh Mela was organized here last year to restore the cultural heritage of Tribeni and revive the glory of Kumbh tradition."

Seven centuries later, the three-day Kumbh Mahasnan and the fair have infused new energy into the region, he said.

A large number of people participated in the Ganga Aarti, Rudrabhishek and Yajna that took place every day for three days. Various ashrams, mutths and akhadas were also included in the festival this time.

Various genres related to Bengali traditions such as Kirtan, Baul, Godiyo Nritto, Sree-Khol, Poter Gaan, and Chou-Nach became the centres of attraction at the festival.

"This is a very commendable effort to connect our youth to the country's golden past. There are many other such practices in India, which need to be revived. I hope that the discussion about them will definitely inspire people in this direction," PM Modi said further in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

( With inputs from ANI )

