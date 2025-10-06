Reward announced for 7 wanted IMC leaders linked to Bareilly violence

Bareilly, Oct 6 A reward of Rs 15,000 each has been announced for seven wanted accused linked to the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) in connection with the recent Bareilly violence.

The clashes erupted on September 26 after tensions flared over the controversial 'I Love Muhammad' slogan, leading to unrest in the city.

According to police officials, the process of declaring rewards and issuing non-bailable warrants against the absconding rioters has been initiated. Authorities have also warned that if arrests are not made soon, property confiscation proceedings will be launched against the accused.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said that the rewards have been announced for IMC youth district president Sajid Saklani, youth president Altamas Raza, Afzal Beg, Nayyab alias Nima, Bablu Khan, Nadeem, and Adnan Saklani.

Police teams are conducting continuous raids to arrest them.

So far, 83 accused, including IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza, have been arrested and sent to jail. In total, the police have filed ten cases related to the riots, while several accused remain on the run.

Teams from the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) and the Municipal Corporation have joined forces to take strict action against the accused.

Bulldozer action was carried out at two locations on October 4, during which the BDA demolished a wedding hall belonging to IMC spokesperson Nafees.

This action was against the illegal properties linked to Maulana Tauqeer Raza and his close aides.

The demolition drive continued the next day as well. Officials said the action was directed at removing "permanent encroachments".

Police sources confirmed that search operations are ongoing to trace and arrest the remaining accused involved in the September 26 violence.

The crackdown, officials said, will continue until all those responsible are brought to justice.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor