RG Kar case: Bengal BJP chief meets victim’s parents, assures reaching out to ‘appropriate’ authorities

Kolkata, Jan 30 West Bengal BJP chief and the Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, on Thursday, met the parents of the RG Kar car victim and assured them that he would take up the matter with the ‘appropriate’ authorities.

Before leaving for New Delhi to attend the forthcoming budget session of the Parliament, Majumdar went to the residence of the victim's parents on Thursday and held a meeting with them.

During the meeting, the victim’s parents claimed to have explained to Majumdar why they were unhappy with the entire investigation by CBI. They also explained why they are against the death penalty for the sole convict in the case, Sanjay Roy.

The victim’s parents reportedly highlighted the observations made by a special court in Kolkata on the lapses in investigation by the central agency.

Confirming this, Majumdar told media persons that the victim’s parents had pointed out certain observations by the special court.

Majumdar also said that the victim’s parents had complaints against one particular investigating officer.

“They have updated me on the matter and I assured them of communicating their grievances to the appropriate authorities,” Majumdar said.

The body of the woman junior doctor was recovered from a seminar hall within the R.G. Kar premises on the morning of August 9 last year. The initial investigation was carried out by a special investigation team of Kolkata Police, who arrested Sanjay Roy.

However, the charge of the investigation was later handed over to CBI following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier this month, the special court in Kolkata sentenced Roy to life imprisonment.

Both CBI and the West Bengal government had moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the special court order and the seeking death sentence for Roy.

Although the hearing in the matter has been completed, the order has been reserved.

--IANS

src/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor