RG Kar case: Victim’s father reacts to slander by Trinamool MLA

Kolkata, Jan 28 Just hours after the Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra resorted to an unprecedented and objectionable slander against the parents of the woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, the victim’s father gave a strong counter-reaction.

The victim’s father on Tuesday evening told media and claimed that he was ready to pay money to Mitra provided the latter could bring back her daughter.

“Since the beginning, we have claimed that we do not want compensation for what happened to our daughter, Mitra is a senior leader of Trinamool Congress. I am ready to pay more money. But can he give us back our daughter?” he said.

He added that since the very first day there had been attempts to silence their voices by offering money.

“First, a Deputy Commissioner-level police officer offered us money. Now, Mitra is saying it openly,” said a grief-stricken victim’s father.

Earlier, controversial and maverick Trinamool Congress leader and party legislator Madan Mitra resorted to an unprecedented and objectionable slander against the parents.

Reacting to the observation by the victim’s parents that they were against the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, Mitra indirectly hinted that the actual desire of the parents was probably hefty compensation for the tragedy.

“They are changing their statements regularly. Do they want compensation for the tragedy? In that case, they should say it directly. Already few hundred crores have been raised in the name of the doctors’ movement on the issue. If they want, then thousands of crores more could be raised and use that money for a noble cause,” Mitra said.

