RG Kar case: Victim’s parents seek RSS Chief’s intervention to ensure justice

Kolkata, Feb 8 The parents of the RK Kar case victim on Saturday met the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and sought his intervention in ensuring justice for their daughter.

Bhagwat, who is currently on a tour to West Bengal for organisational activities, took time and met the victim’s parents at the guest house in New Town on the northern outskirts of Kolkata and assured them of initiating all that is needful from his end in the matter.

It is learnt that the victim’s parents communicated to the RSS office in Kolkata about their wish to meet Bhagwat on Friday night and on being informed the latter decided to give them the necessary time for discussion on Saturday only without any delay.

During the meeting, the victim’s parents especially requested Bhagwat to ensure that the Union government takes necessary steps and gives appropriate instructions so that a fair investigation into the matter is carried out and all the masterminds behind the ghastly crime are punished.

Earlier also Bhagwat had been extremely vocal in the matter. He had even directed the office bearers of RSS in West Bengal to extend all necessary corporations including legal assistance if necessary to the victim’s parents.

Incidentally, the meeting happens just before different doctors’ associations will be organising a host of programmes in memory of the victim's doctor on Sunday which is also the birthday of the victim.

Her parents will be present in each of these programmes. They have already come under unprecedented attacks from a section of the Trinamool Congress leadership for their observation against the death sentence for the sole convict in the case Sanjay Roy, an erstwhile civic volunteer attached to the state police.

The victim’s parents have clearly said that they are against the death penalty for Roy now since they want all the masterminds in the crime to be punished.

