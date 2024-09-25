RG Kar financial scam: CBI recovers crucial documents from locked closet in hospital

Kolkata, Sep 25 The officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of CBI, investigating the irregularities in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital here, have recovered crucial and incriminating documents from a locked closet within the hospital premises.

Sources said that on the basis of some specific inputs, the EOW officials arrived at the hospital premises on Tuesday night and went to the particular room where the closed closet was.

However, sources said that in the absence of the key to the closet, the CBI officials had to break its lock open and then recover the documents.

The documents recovered by the Central agency officials were related to a number of financial transactions and tender documents of RG Kar, when the former and controversial Principal Sandip Ghosh was at the helm of affairs there, as per sources.

The fresh documents are expected to give important leads on how manipulations were done in the tenders and work orders by Ghosh to award the contracts to contractors and suppliers of his confidence.

CBI is conducting two parallel probes against Ghosh. On one hand, the EOW officials, who operate from CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata, are conducting a probe against him for financial irregularities.

On the other hand, CBI’s officials from the Special Crime Unit, who are operating from the agency’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, are conducting a parallel probe against him in the case of the rape and murder of a junior doctor within the hospital premises in August.

At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also conducting its probe into the money-laundering angle in the financial irregularities case.

Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal are scheduled to be presented at a special court in Kolkata in connection with the rape and murder case.

After conducting the polygraph test of Ghosh, CBI has now appealed for his narco-analysis test. The Central agency has also applied for the polygraph test of Mondal.

