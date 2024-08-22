RG Kar Horror: BJP to 'gherao' Swasthya Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday

Kolkata, Aug 21 The West Bengal unit of the BJP will stage a 'Swasthya Bhavan Gherao' programme on Thursday to protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

Sources in the state BJP said that the party leadership is determined to make the protest on Thursday a success for which BJP leaders are holding meetings to make all the arrangements full-proof.

Bengal BJP President and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar is supervising the arrangements on the the ground level.

“We are using all the possible resources to strengthen the movement on this issue,” Majumdar said on Wednesday.

Sources said the central leadership of the BJP has also directed the state unit to go all out in steering the movement against the rape and murder of the junior doctor, considering that the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress are already on the backfoot on this issue.

Other than the 'Swastha Bhavan Gherao' programme, the BJP will continue with its five-day demonstration on the Shyambazar five-point crossing, which is close to the R.G. Kar Medical College, that started on Wednesday.

After obtaining permission from the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, the BJP on Wednesday launched its five-day demonstration in Shyambazar.

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, Adhikari claimed that all of sorts of irregularities, including a drug racket and black marketeering of medicines, were rampant at R.G. Kar which the victim doctor somehow came to know.

"That is why she met such a brutal end. All sorts of attempts were made to destroy evidence after the incident. The duty roster for the night when the crime took place was also destroyed,” Adhikari claimed.

