RG Kar: Key answers Bengal govt will have to submit at SC hearing

Kolkata, Nov 4 The West Bengal government will have to reply to the six questions on the civic volunteers recruited in the state at a crucial hearing in the apex court on November 5 on the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August.

The apex court had raised these questions in the previous hearing following a complaint by the counsel of the junior doctors that although the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder case Sanjay Roy is a civic volunteer, the state government is assigning security duty in the medical colleges & hospitals to those civic volunteers only.

The first question is about the legal clauses under which the state government is appointing these civic volunteers.

The second question is about the detailed recruitment procedures. The third question is on the minimum qualification for applying for the post. The fourth is on how the past criminal antecedents of those appointed as civic volunteers are cross-checked.

The fifth question is about the exact place of their deployment and the sixth is about their pay structure and how much money is earmarked by the state government for that purpose.

The state government is supposed to give answers to the questions in the form of an affidavit on Tuesday which the state government’s counsel is supposed to submit to the apex court.

the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is conducting a probe into the rape and murder case is also scheduled to submit a fresh progress report on the matter.

The crucial hearing in the matter at the Supreme Court will be just a day after when the process of framing of charge has been completed at a special court in Kolkata on Monday and the trial process in the matter is scheduled to start from November 11.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is slated to retire on November 10, will hear the R.G. Kar matters for the last time on Tuesday unless he decides to hear the matter in any more of the remaining days of his service life.

