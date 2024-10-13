RG Kar protest: Another junior doctor on hunger strike admitted to hospital

Kolkata, Oct 13 Anustup Mukhopadhyay, one of the eight junior doctors who were currently on a fast-unto-death protest at Esplanade in Kolkata in support of their demands over the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital, had to be rushed to hospital following serious deterioration in his medical condition because of continuous fasting.

Anustup, a post-graduate trainee posted with Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, was the first among the six junior doctors from different medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal, who initiated the hunger strike on the evening of October 5.

He is the second junior doctor undergoing a fast-unto-death protest to get hospitalised, the first being Aniket Mahato, a post-graduate trainee posted with the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, who had to be hospitalised after Thursday midnight.

"Anustup's condition started deteriorating on Saturday evening following severe stomach cramps, which is common in the case of continuous fasting. Finally, later in the evening, his condition started deteriorating further. Finally, we decided to shift him to the hospital as his medical condition worsened further. He refused to withdraw from the protest but we insisted since his life is important for us," said a representative of West Bengal Junior Doctor's Front, the umbrella body of the junior doctors in the state, spearheading the movement against the rape and murder tragedy.

Besides severe stomach ache, blood in the stool of Anustup has also been detected, which is also an effect of continuous fasting.

Anustup is currently undergoing treatment at the crucial care unit of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

Since Anustup is himself associated with Calcutta Medical as a post-graduate trainee, he was admitted there.

On Saturday, the doctors posted with different private hospitals in West Bengal announced that they would go for partial cease-work for 48 hours from Monday.

The partial cease-work will start at 6 a.m. on Monday and continue till 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Only the emergency medical services in these private hospitals will be available during this period.

