RG Kar protest: Kolkata Police summons BJP MLA Dinda for threatening to beat up cops during 'Nabanna Avijan'

Kolkata, Aug 12 The Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued summons to former India cricketer-turned-BJP MLA Ashok Dinda to appear before it for allegedly threatening to beat up policemen during the 'Nabanna Avijan' protest on August 9.

The BJP MLA has been asked to appear before the officers of New Market Police Station on August 17.

Sources said, BJP leader Arjun Singh, too, has been asked to appear before the police for hurling abuses at on-duty policemen.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, "During Saturday's Nabanna Avijan, Ashok Dinda threatened our officers and provoked others to assault our on-duty policemen. He also assaulted a guard of an IAS officer. Therefore, he has been summoned to appear before New Market Police Station on August 17. We have also seized video footage of the BJP MLA threatening and abusing the police officers."

While speaking to media persons, Dinda had said, "That day is not far away when we will beat up the police as well. They will be thoroughly thrashed. Once the BJP gives instructions, we will beat up the police so much that they will have to hide behind Mamata Banerjee.”

It may be noted that following violence during the 'Nabanna Avijan (march to state secretariat)' in which the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim was injured, the police had registered seven cases against BJP leaders including Dinda.

The leaders were accused of destroying public properties, preventing government officials from discharging their duties, threatening on-duty policemen, verbally abusing them, assaulting police Constables and violating the High Court's order for a peaceful protest.

The police also said that five policemen were injured during the protest march, out of which three were admitted to SSKM Hospital.

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, that was observed on Saturday, was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna.

