RG Kar protest: Mass resignations by senior doctors continues

Kolkata, Oct 10 Mass resignation by senior doctors, including representatives from the medico-academic fraternity, to express solidarity with their junior colleagues protesting against the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, continued on Thursday.

A total of 40 senior doctors attached to S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in south Kolkata tendered their mass resignations on Thursday evening. With this, the total number of mass resignations by senior doctors from state-run medical colleges in the state during the last three days has reached around 300.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, over 250 senior doctors of at least seven state-run medical colleges & hospitals in West Bengal have tendered their mass resignation.

Information has surfaced that there will be more mass resignations by the senior doctors from other state-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal in the next couple of days.

All the resigning doctors have claimed that three mass resignations were protests against the state administration and to express solidarity with their junior colleagues and whenever the state government would ask, they would tender their resignations individually.

"The state government has failed in meeting the justified demands of the junior doctors over the issue. So we have tendered our mass resignation today,” said a senior doctor of S.S.K.M.

The senior doctors have claimed that it is evident that the state government is reluctant to meet the demands of their junior colleagues which was evident from the failed meeting between the administrative officials and the junior doctors which continues after Wednesday midnight.

The mass resignation by the senior doctors of S.S.K.M happens on a day when the ongoing fast-unto-death protests by seven junior doctors in support of their demands on the rape and murder have entered the sixth day, with the medical conditions of one of the seven having started deteriorating sharply.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor