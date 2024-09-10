RG Kar Protests: Agitating doctors reach Health Dept HQs, stage sit-in

Kolkata, Sep 10 Representatives from the medical fraternity in large numbers reached the Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Health Department in Salt Lake near here, and started a sit-in demonstration outside the main gate in support of their demands, as they continued their stir against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month.

When the protesters led by junior doctors from the state-run medical college and hospitals reached the gate of Swasthya Bhavan, they found the main gate of the building locked with a huge police force guarding the building.

The protesting doctors said their sit-in will continue unless their main demands are met, which include suspension of the Health Secretary, Director of Health Services, and the Director of Medical Education.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had said that doctors in West Bengal protesting against the R.G. Kar rape-murder must resume their duties by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, failing which the state government will be authorised to initiate disciplinary action against them.

However, unnerved by the Supreme Court ultimatum, hours later the junior doctors vowed to continue their agitation and gave a call to march to the Swasthya Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters on Tuesday include junior and senior doctors, medical students, and representatives from the nursing fraternity. Some of their family members have also joined the protest in solidarity.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday made an appeal to return to festive mode ahead of Durga Puja (October 9-13). But the question of celebrations does not arise at all this year. The Chief Minister's appeal was highly insensitive,” said one of the protesting junior doctors.

A unique feature of Tuesday's protest is that many of the protesters were seen carrying replicas of different human organs, like eyes and brain.

Echoing the observation made by the apex court on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday morning issued an appeal to the junior doctors to rejoin duty.

Reacting to the appeal, a protesting doctor said, “Whether we will join or not work depends on whether the state government accepts our demands."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor