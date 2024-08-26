RG Kar protests: Tuesday’s 'Nabanna Abhijan' keeps Bengal administration on its toes

Kolkata, Aug 26 The proposed 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat) call given by the students of West Bengal on Tuesday in protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital is keeping the security establishment of the state on its toes.

The ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ call was given on social media by the state's student community, inviting everyone to join in without carrying the banner of any political party.

The organisers have also issued an appeal to all the participants to stick to just two slogans -- 'Dofa ek, dabi ek, Mamata Banerjeer podotyag' (There is only demand -- Mamata Banerjee's resignation) and 'Justice for RG Kar'.

They have also appealed to the participants not to enter the premises of state Secretariat Nabanna, which is located in the Mandirtala area of Howrah district adjacent to Kolkata.

The proposed Nabanna Abhijan is similar to the call given by the women of the state for a midnight march to 'capture the streets' on the eve of Independence Day seeking justice for the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim.

Those willing to join Tuesday’s protest rally have been asked to assemble at College Square in central Kolkata from where the protesters will head towards Nabanna.

The state unit of the BJP has already expressed solidarity towards the protest march.

According to state BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, his party would extend solidarity not only to Tuesday’s protest march, but also to any protests seeking justice for the rape and murder victim.

However, representatives of the students’ wings of the Left parties have decided to maintain a distance from Tuesday's protest since they feel that those behind organising the event are actually clandestine supporters of the BJP and RSS.

Meanwhile, both the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police have decided to keep the state Secretariat as well as the different entry points to Horwah district leading to Nabanna under blanket security cover.

A total of 2,000 policemen under the supervision of 97 senior officers will be ensuring safety and security in and around the state Secretariat, sources said, while Kolkata Police will depute as many as 4,000 cops with special focus on the points connecting Kolkata and Horwah.

Police personnel from other commiserates and district units will also be deployed on Tuesday to prevent any untoward incident.

Sources in the Kolkata Police said that barricades will be put up at seven points in the city on Tuesday, while water-cannons will be kept on standby. There will also be drone surveillance of the rally.

Last Friday, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had rejected a plea moved by the West Bengal government seeking a ban on the Nabanna Abhijan. Even the Supreme Court had observed last week that while the law would take its course, peaceful protests cannot be stopped forcefully.

