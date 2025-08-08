RG Kar rape-murder anniv: Week-long protests planned in Bengal from today  

Kolkata, Aug 8 Starting from Friday, West Bengal is all set to be rocked again by protests on the first anniversary of the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last year. The protests, which have been planned by various groups will last till August 15.

The body of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered by civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, was found at the seminar hall of the hospital, on the morning of August 9.

While Sanjay Roy had already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court, there have been allegations of a larger conspiracy in the crime, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been investigating this angle.

However, the central agency was unable to complete its investigation into the alleged “larger conspiracy” behind the crime.

Apart from protesting against the state administration, the movement on the first anniversary of the rape and murder will also focus on the alleged inability of the CBI to complete a fool-proof investigation into the matter.

The parents of the victim have given a 'Nabanna Abhijan (march to the state secretariat)' call on August 9 and appealed to all political parties to join in the procession without their flags, demanding justice for their daughter on her death anniversary.

The victim’s parents are in New Delhi to meet CBI Director Praveen Sood to express their grievances on the progress of the investigation by the central agency in the case of their deceased daughter.

"We are going to New Delhi to meet the CBI Director and our counsel in the Supreme Court, Karuna Nandi. There is a high possibility that we might have the chance to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the appointment for which we have already sought. We will request the CBI Director so that the central agency immediately files a supplementary charge sheet against those who are involved in the larger conspiracy behind the tragic end of our daughter," said the victim's father before leaving for the national Capital.

However, he confirmed that they will be returning to Kolkata by August 9 morning to participate in the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ on that day.

