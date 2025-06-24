RG Kar rape & murder case: CBI has no objection to victim’s parents surveying crime scene

Kolkata, June 24 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed the Calcutta High Court that its investigation team probing the ghastly rape & murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College within the hospital premises in August last year have no opposition to the plea by the victim’s parents to survey the crime scene.

On Monday, the counsel of the victim’s parents, senior advocate Phiroze Edulji, filed a petition at the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh with two appeals, the first being for a fast-track hearing in the matter and the second being the plea of the parents to survey the crime scene.

Considering that the CBI is still investigating the larger conspiracy behind the rape and murder, the bench sought the opinion of the central agency as regards the plea from the victim’s parents in surveying the crime scene.

On Tuesday, the CBI counsel informed the court that their investigating officials have no objection to that particular plea of the victim’s parents. Thereafter, Justice Ghosh directed the victim’s parents to make a written application to the court in the matter.

Currently, the matter of ghastly rape and murder is being heard at three different courts. The first is at the trial court in Kolkata, which earlier this year sentenced civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the crime of rape and murder, to life imprisonment.

The current hearing at the trial court is about the larger conspiracy in the crime of altering and tampering with the evidence during the initial phase of investigation by Kolkata Police before the charge of the probe was handed over to the CBI.

Two separate cases related to the matter are before the Calcutta High Court, one the plea by the victim’s parents seeking a fresh investigation of the crime of rape and murder and the second related to the CBI’s appeal seeking a death sentence for the convict.

At the same time, a hearing on the matter is also going on at the Supreme Court.

The CBI had submitted four status reports to the trial court on the progress of its investigation in the matter of the larger conspiracy behind the crime. However, the counsel of the victim’s family had earlier accused the agency of playing with words in their subsequent status reports.

The CBI had also been accused of conducting the probe in a lackadaisical manner since the beginning.

