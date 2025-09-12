RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI submits 6th status report at trial court in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 12 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted its sixth status report in its investigation into the ghastly rape & murder of a lady junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August last year.

The sixth status report was submitted on Friday afternoon at a trial court at Sealdah in central Kolkata, which sentenced the sole convict in the crime of rape and murder, Sanjay Roy, a then civic volunteer attached to Kolkata Police, to life imprisonment.

However, the CBI had already approached the Calcutta High Court seeking the death penalty for Roy, and the latter had submitted an acquittal petition at the same court.

Currently, the CBI is conducting a probe into the angles of a larger conspiracy in the crime of rape and murder, and the aspect of tampering with and altering of evidence while the initial investigation in the matter was being conducted by the Kolkata police before the charge of the probe was handed over to the CBI by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Currently, the matter is being heard in a parallel manner at three courts namely the Supreme Court, the Calcutta High Court, and the trial court at Sealdah in Kolkata.

The victim’s parents have already accused the CBI of being lackadaisical in its probe into the angle of a larger conspiracy behind the crime.

On Friday, after the CBI submitted its sixth status report in the matter at the trial court, the counsel of the victim’s parents pointed out that initially, one official of R.G. Kar tried to mislead the victim’s parents by describing the rape and murder as a case of suicide.

The counsel of the victim’s parents questioned whether CBI could track on whose instructions such nefarious attempts were made.

“If CBI continues its probe in such a manner, the truth will never be revealed,” the counsel of the victim’s parents argued.

The judge of the trial court then observed that the CBI should at least track the R.G. Kar staff who tried to mislead the victim’s parents by describing the rape & murder as a case of suicide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor