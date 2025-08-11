RG Kar rape-murder victim's father says hospital removed 'injury by police action' in wife's medical report

Kolkata, Aug 11 The father of the RG Kar rape and murder victim on Monday alleged that the private hospital had altered the cause of the injury to his wife, who was hurt in police action during the August 9 'Nabanna Avijan (march to state secretariat)'.

The mother had suffered a head injury and was admitted to the private hospital for treatment. She was discharged from the medical facility on Sunday.

The father has alleged that the hospital has changed the medical report, as the patient's statement about the injury was not included in the discharge report. After the father and their lawyer raised the issue before the hospital authorities, the medical report was changed. The new report mentioned the mother's complaint.

According to norms, whenever a patient gets admitted to a hospital for treatment following an injury, it is the duty of the doctor to ask the patient the cause of the injury. At that time, the patient's statement is taken and included in the medical report.

The mother had accused the police of beating her up, which resulted in her getting injured. But when they had received the medical report while she was being discharged, the injury caused by the police was not mentioned.

The father had objected to this, and after raising the issue, the medical report was altered, and the injury by the police was mentioned.

"The report that was shown to me yesterday during discharge was different from the one which I had signed when my wife was being admitted to the hospital. Yesterday's medical report only mentioned that she had received an injury following an accident in a rally. But the police action was not mentioned. There is a need to lodge a complaint regarding this," the father said.

There was no official response from the private hospital authorities regarding the father's allegations.

The family is now contemplating raising the issue before the Calcutta High Court, which is likely to hear a case on the day.

The Calcutta High Court had sought the state's affidavit in the case filed by the family demanding a re-investigation into the murder and rape of their daughter at RG Kar Hospital. The matter is posted for hearing on August 11.

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan. The most unfortunate part was that the victim’s mother had to be hospitalised after she fell ill amid police action against the protesters.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna. The victim’s mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

City police commissioner Manoj Verma on Saturday said that they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras and video footage to ascertain whether the victim's mother was beaten up or not.

