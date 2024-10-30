RG Kar: Sandip Ghosh may escape punishment, claim junior doctors

Kolkata, Oct 30 Junior doctors in West Bengal protesting against the rape and murder of a female junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, on Wednesday night, expressed apprehension that the former and controversial principal of R.G, Kar Sandip Ghosh might ultimately escape punishment due to lopsided investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation.

West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body spearheading the movement on the rape and murder issues, also clarified that the torch rally on Wednesday evening to the CBI office, accompanied by thousands of people from different walks of life, was conducted to send a message to the central agency to reach to a quick and logical conclusion in the latter’s investigation in the rape and murder case.

Debasis Halder, a WBJDF representative and leading face of the movement by junior doctors on this issue, since the beginning the nature of the investigation by CBI in the matter seemed to be lopsided which was evident in its first chargesheet where the central agency has only referred civic volunteer as the only prime accused in the rape and murder crime.

“The lopsided investigation by CBI has kept us as well as the victim’s parents worried that Sandip Ghosh might finally escape punishment at least in the rape and murder case,” said Halder at the end of the torch rally and protest demonstrations in front of CBI office on Wednesday night.

Incidentally, CBI is conducting two parallel probes against Ghosh, the first being on the financial irregularities case at R.G. Kar and the second being on the rape and murder case.

In the second case, the main charges against Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, the former SHO of Tala Police Station, under whose jurisdiction R.G. Kar comes, are misleading the investigation and tampering of evidence while the initial investigation was being carried out by Kolkata Police before the charge of the investigation was handed over to CBI by Calcutta High Court.

