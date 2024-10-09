RG Kar tragedy: Doctors meet CBI officials, express dissatisfaction over first charge sheet findings

Kolkata, Oct 9 A delegation of four junior doctors on Wednesday evening met the CBI officials at the latter’s Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata and expressed their dissatisfaction over the findings in the agency’s first charge sheet in the rape-murder case of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

A team of representatives from the medical fraternity in the state including senior and junior doctors and representatives from the nursing and health-worker fraternity led a procession from Karunamoyee crossing, also in Salt Lake, to the central government office (CGO) complex which houses the office of CBI’s special crime unit.

Thereafter, a delegation of four junior doctors was allowed to enter the CGO complex and interact with the investigating officials of CBI in the matter.

The protesting junior doctors claimed that they are not in concurrence with the findings in the charge sheet as flashed in different media reports where the arrested civic volunteer in the case, Sanjay Roy, had been identified as the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder case.

The junior doctors contended that the kind of brutality that was evident in the macabre crime could not be accomplished by a single individual and surely there were partners in the crime.

However, the junior doctors are yet to reveal what the CBI officials have communicated to them in reply. One representative of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body of junior doctors spearheading the movement, said that they will divulge that in due course of time.

Sources said that, although CBI identified Sanjay Roy as the “sole prime accused” in the first charge sheet, the officials have provided details of tampering with evidence in the case during the initial phase of the investigation that was conducted by Kolkata Police there.

The first charge sheet was submitted to a special court in Kolkata on October 7.

