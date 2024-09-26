RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors to announce their next course of agitation on Friday

Kolkata, Sep 26 The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum, the umbrella body of junior doctors in the state spearheading the movement against the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, will announce its next course of action in the matter at a mass convention to be organised here on Friday afternoon.

The forum has decided to invite selected senior doctors, like-minded people from the silver screen and theatre world, and select representatives from civil society to the convention to be organised at the auditorium of state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata at 4 p.m. on Friday.

"At the convention, we will also be discussing how far the commitments given by the state government to strengthen the security arrangements at the medical colleges and hospitals have been fulfilled so far," a WBJDF representative said.

It is learnt that the auditorium at S.S.K.M. was chosen as the venue after the state government refused to provide them the space at a state-owned auditorium in Kolkata.

The junior doctors have also alleged that the auditorium also did not give them permission to organise a mass interaction programme on the matter at a shopping mall in Kolkata.

Currently, the junior doctors are attending only the "emergency services" duties and participating in the medical camps opened in the district against the backdrop of the flood situation in the state.

They called off their cease-work movement on the issue earlier this month after the state government assured them of fulfilling their demands after the ghastly rape and murder.

On Thursday only the forum forwarded a fresh email missive to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant highlighting seven of their demands which are yet to be fulfilled by the state government.

