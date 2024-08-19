RG Kar tragedy: Medical fraternity swarms streets, protest KP notice to two veteran doctors

Kolkata, Aug 19 Representatives of the medical fraternity hit the streets in hundreds on Monday after two reputed city-based doctors were summoned by Kolkata Police for interrogation in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor here.

Veteran doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarno Goswami were issued summons for allegedly making controversial social media posts regarding brutalising the medic at state-run R.G. Kar Medical & Hospital in Kolkata earlier.

As the two doctors started walking towards the city police headquarters from Calcutta Medical College & Hospital at College Street in central Kolkata on Monday afternoon, hundreds of representatives from the city’s medical fraternity, including both junior and senior doctors as well as medical students, walked behind them in solidarity.

However, a huge police contingent present on the way to the city police headquarters stopped the procession at a particular point and clearly told them that other than the two doctors summoned and their counsels, no one else would be allowed to enter the police headquarters premises.

Later, Sarkar and Goswami entered the headquarters' premises along with their counsels. Before entering, Sarkar assured media persons that he will tell whatever he has to say after the interrogation process is over and they come out of the headquarters.

He questioned the elaborate police arrangements for stopping a peaceful procession, especially one in which doctors participated. Goswami said that neither of them had made any social media post that revealed the identity of the victim.

The protesting representatives of the medical fraternity then created a human chain in the area, silently protesting the entire development. They claimed that the more their voices will be suppressed, the more they get united in protests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor