RG Kar tragedy: Statement of forensic doctor who took pictures of victim’s body crucial for CBI

Kolkata, Dec 12 The statement of one particular doctor in the team of forensic experts conducting the autopsy of the body of the lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital -- who was raped and murdered within its premises in August -- and who took some pictures of the victim’s body before the autopsy, has become crucial for CBI trying to establish if tampering was done with the evidence in the case.

Sources aware of the development said that the statement of this doctor has been especially crucial as the investigating officials have to know that this particular doctor strongly objected to the initial attempt by some other members of the forensic team to pass on the tragedy as a case of suicide.

Apart from raising objection, the doctor also took some pictures of the victim’s body on this mobile phone. The investigating officials have already examined these pictures and also forwarded them for forensic examination.

The investigating officials, sources added, strongly believe that the actions initiated by that particular doctor in the forensic team prevented the chances of the tragedy being passed off as suicide.

CBI is already probing the former and controversial Principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal on charges of misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence while the initial investigation was being carried out by Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, advocate Vrinda Grover, who along with her team had been representing the family of the victim at the Supreme Court of India, Calcutta High Court and the trial court, on Wednesday, has announced the decision to withdraw from appearing in the case further.

In a statement issued from the Chambers of Vrinda Grover, certain “intervening factors and circumstances” have been termed as the reasons for the decision. This is the second time that the counsel of the victim’s family has been changed.

Initially, senior advocate Calcutta High Court and CPI-M Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya had been representing the victim’s family.

