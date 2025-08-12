RG Kar victim's mom injured during protest, father lodges complaint against Kolkata Police

Kolkata, Aug 12 The RG Kar victim’s father has sent an email to Kolkata Police requesting the filing of an FIR against the city police over the assault on his wife during the August 9 'Navanna Avjijan' march.

Kolkata Police on Tuesday said that they have received a complaint in this regard through an email sent on Monday night at the Shakespeare Sarani police station.

In the complaint, the victim's father alleged that on the day of the Navanna Avijan (march to the state secretariat), the victim's mother received injuries on her hand. He also mentioned that the police hit her on the head and back. After she fell ill due to this injury, she was taken to a private hospital in the Mukundapur area on the outskirts of South Kolkata.

In the complaint, the father also accused the police and the hospital authorities of non-cooperation. It was mentioned in the complaint that she was kept under observation for 24 hours, and they did not get any injury certificate. Later, when she was discharged, a medical report was given without mentioning the injury certificate. They were given a discharge certificate, which contained many inconsistencies. He alleged that the incident of being injured by the police was not mentioned in that report. Instead, it says 'head injury'.

As a result, the father decided to file a complaint against the Kolkata Police.

"We have received an email regarding this. We are looking into it," said a senior officer of the city police.

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between police and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna. The victim’s mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Sunday said that they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras and video footage to ascertain whether the victim's mother was beaten up or not.

