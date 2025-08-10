RG Kar victim's mother stable, family might take legal action for 'police attack'

Kolkata, Aug 10 The health condition of the RG Kar rape and murder victim's mother, who sustained injuries in "police action" during 'Nabanna Avijan (march to state secretariat)', was stable on Sunday.

Sources at the private hospital, where the victim's mother has been admitted, said that she could be released from the hospital either later in the day or by Monday.

Earlier, speculation was rife that she could be transferred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani in Nadia district for better treatment.

However, the family later decided not to take her there on the advice of the doctors, as AIIMS, Kalyani, was about 70 kilometres away from the private hospital where she is being treated.

"Her condition is stable, and all her parameters are fine. She could be treated at her home if her condition remains stable throughout the day," said a source at the hospital.

The family members of the victim, meanwhile, are contemplating taking legal steps against the "police attack" and raising the matter before the Calcutta High Court.

"The family counsel, Phiroze Edulji, is likely to visit the victim's mother at the hospital on Sunday and discuss their next course of legal action. The matter will be raised before the Calcutta High Court on Monday at a hearing on the rape and murder case," said a source.

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday was marred by massive violence and tension on the streets of Kolkata and Howrah following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the 'march to state secretariat' rally.

The most unfortunate part was that the victim's mother had to be hospitalised after she fell ill amid "police action" against the protesters.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna.

The victim's mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the "police action", the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

It may be noted that the Calcutta High Court sought the state's affidavit in the case filed by the family demanding a re-investigation into the murder and rape of their daughter at RG Kar Hospital. However, the state sought more time to submit its affidavit. The state was supposed to present its statement on July 24.

However, the judge expressed his anger when the state did not do so. He posted the case for further hearing on August 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor