RG Kar victim's parents move Calcutta HC for permission to survey crime scene

Kolkata, Aug 15 The parents of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim have moved a fresh petition at the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to survey the "scene of crime".

The victim's father said on Friday that they (he and his wife) approached the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh with the same plea.

However, Justice Ghosh, who is already hearing the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the matter, refused to hear the plea on the survey of the crime scene.

Instead, Justice Ghosh advised the victim's parents to approach the trial court in Kolkata, where a parallel hearing on CBI's ongoing probe in the matter is being heard.

Accordingly, the victim's parents approached the trial court with the plea for permission to survey the "scene of the crime".

However, on July 9, the trial court rejected the petition because allowing the victim's parents to survey the scene of the crime would mean allowing a parallel investigation in the matter.

Now, the victim's parents have approached Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta with a fresh plea seeking permission to survey the "scene of crime".

The plea has been admitted, and the matter has been listed for next week.

The body of the junior woman doctor was recovered from a seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on the morning of August 9, 2024.

Initially, the investigation into the matter was being carried out by the Kolkata Police. However, later, the CBI took over the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, resulting in widespread sustained protest movements.

Last year, a trial court in Kolkata sentenced civic volunteer and sole convict in the crime of rape and murder, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment.

