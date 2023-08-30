Rhea Chakraborty dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath?

Mumbai, Aug 30 Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty has found love again. The actress is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of the online stock trading platform Zerodha.

Nikhil, who was earlier dating former Miss World Manushi Chillar, has started following Rhea on Instagram after unfollowing Manushi. Rhea is also following Nikhil on the photo-sharing app.

Manushi, who is awaiting the release of her film ‘The Great Indian Family’, too has unfollowed Nikhil.

Nikhil and Manushi reportedly began dating in 2021, and kept their relationship private. They were spotted on numerous occasions travelling together. They were also seen visiting Rishikesh and the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, during last year's FIFA World Cup.

Back in 2021, Rhea too was dating Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh, who owns one of the largest talent management firms in the space of sports and entertainment.

Rhea, who had a tumultuous time in 2020 following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she dated briefly besides co-founding an artificial intelligence company.

She was subjected to a media trial and was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with Rajput's death.

She was also questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau and was even jailed for a month in 2020.

Rhea was last seen in the 2021 film ‘Chehre’ directed by Rumi Jaffery. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles along with Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O'Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in supporting roles.

