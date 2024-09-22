Rhino poaching dropped by 86 per cent in Assam due to double engine govt: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Sep 22 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that due to the double-engine government of the BJP, poaching of rhinos in the state has come down by 86 per cent.

While quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media post on World Rhino Day, CM Sarma posted on social media platform X: "Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister! Under your leadership, Assam's rhinos are safer than ever. Since the double-engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86 per cent. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage."

CM Sarma wrote, "Rhinos are synonymous with the identity of Assam. They are our pride and the crown jewel of our biodiversity. Ever since we assumed office, we have taken various initiatives to protect the prized species, expand its habitat and ensure its safety."

"On #WorldRhinoDay, we reaffirm our commitment to protect the rhinos of Assam," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi posted on X: "Today, on #WorldRhinoDay, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet's most iconic species -rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years. It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one horned rhinos."

"I also fondly recall my visit to the Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well," PM Modi added.

Kaziranga National Park houses 2,600 rhinos, the greatest rhino population in the world.

In 1985, it was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Between 2000 and 2021, the park saw about 200 instances of rhino poaching-related deaths. The rhino death rate peaked in 2013 and 2014, when reports of 27 rhino deaths each year made headlines. Since rhino horns are said to have mythical medical potential, rhino poaching in Kaziranga has grown over the past 20 years.

In 2022, after a gap of nearly 45 years, no poaching occurred in the Kaziranga National Park and CM Sarma credited the close vigil by the state administration and coordinated efforts between the Forest and Police Department for the same.

Every year on September 22, people celebrate World Rhino Day to raise awareness about the various rhinoceros species that exist throughout the globe and the threats they face.

World Rhino Day provides a forum for a variety of interested parties, including governments, communities, NGOs, wildlife conservation organisations, research facilities, and concerned individuals, to band together and look for innovative ways to end poaching practices and save some critically endangered rhinoceros species from extinction.

In addition to being the third largest animal, the one-horned rhino is a pride of Assam and is one of the rarest and most unusual mammals in the world.

