RHUMI 1 Launch Video: India Launches First Reusable Hybrid Rocket in Chennai

August 24, 2024

India launched its first reusable hybrid rocket named RHUMI 1 today, August 24, developed by the Tamil Nadu-based start-up ...

India launched its first reusable hybrid rocket named RHUMI 1 today, August 24, developed by the Tamil Nadu-based start-up Space Zone India and Martin Group.  

RHUMI 1 was launched from Thiruvidandhai in Chennai using a mobile launcher. The rocket carried three Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites into a suborbital trajectory. Designed for flexibility and reusability.

