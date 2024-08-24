RHUMI 1 Launch Video: India Launches First Reusable Hybrid Rocket in Chennai
India launched its first reusable hybrid rocket named RHUMI 1 today, August 24, developed by the Tamil Nadu-based start-up Space Zone India and Martin Group.
RHUMI 1 was launched from Thiruvidandhai in Chennai using a mobile launcher. The rocket carried three Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites into a suborbital trajectory. Designed for flexibility and reusability.
#WATCH | India launches its first reusable hybrid rocket, RHUMI 1. The rocket, developed by the Tamil Nadu-based start-up Space Zone India and Martin Group was launched from Thiruvidandhai in Chennai using a mobile launcher. It carries 3 Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites… pic.twitter.com/Io97TvfNhE— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2024