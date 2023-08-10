Riding India's only bird hospital on two wheels, Prince Mehra says it's time to chirp loudly for their cause

New Delhi, Aug 10 Every morning, after he puts on a jazzy shirt (and quite a collection he has), Prince Mehra sets off on his electric scooter ambulance, equipped with medicinal tools to treat injured and sick birds across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

"Why I do it is a non-question. Someone has to, no?" says this Limca Book of Records holder who has treated 1,200 birds by now

The 54-year-old who refused a permanent bank job and opted for a position in a government department was earlier running the service on his bicycles for years.

"It is only recently that I have started using an EV, and I take out money from my own pocket to buy medicines, and feed for the birds."

In fact, during summers, he frequently distributes bird feeders to people in different localities in the Tricity. It was back in the 90s that he decided to spend time and money on the two-legged creatures.

"I saw someone throwing a dead bird in a dustbin. She casually said that she does it several times a week as they generally get electrocuted while sitting on a transformer. I was shaken to the core. That is when I decided to do my bit -- however small."

Associated with different social causes, including encouraging cycling among youngsters, Mehra takes home the birds he cannot treat on the spot and takes care of them as long as needed.

"Some stay with me for months at a strength. I release them once they are fit."

In fact, on many occasions, many birds came back to him after being released.

"That is something that always surprises me. Recently, a parrot we had set free came back at night after several days and kept making a loud noise outside the main door. We had no option but to let it in. And once, one love bird flew away leaving the other one behind. However, it came back a few days later and was inseparable from its partner for hours," he smiles.

The citizens, he feels are doing their bit too, considering a large number of people have started keeping water for birds in their lawns and balconies.

"Many call me when they see an injured bird. Some even offer money as a contribution to my cause, which I of course refuse to take," he says.

Tricity residents also help with the many migratory birds which meet with an accident as he is many times unclear about the kind of feed to give them.

"They research on the internet and provide the required food for them."

A bank also offered him a four-wheeled ambulance, which he refused.

"They wanted me to clock in a set number of km every day so that people would see their huge branding on the sides of the vehicle."

Considering he works with the Animal Husbandry department now, after they invited him to work for them, the 'serious' cases are admitted.

"Our department has a well-equipped hospital and trained staff, so that is a great backup."

Lamenting that he cannot spot many birds which he used to a decade back, this former art teacher in a school, says pollution and lack of food is a major cause.

"Also, the authorities should initiate a campaign where school children are taught more about them -- how plastic affects them, the importance of keeping water and feed for birds, etc."

--IANS

