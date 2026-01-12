Rift between BJP and NCP widens as Maha CM Fadnavis corners Ajit Pawar over control of Pune

Pune, January 12 The political battleground in Pune has turned into a high-stakes face-off between allies as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who lock horns over regional dominance.

Recent developments suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unwilling to concede Deputy Chief Minister Pawar's traditional stronghold, leading to a series of public disagreements and policy clashes.

The friction stems from Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar's desire to maintain absolute control over Pune's administration, a move the BJP is firmly resisting.

Whether it is the proposal to divide the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) into three separate entities or the promise of free bus travel, CM Fadnavis has consistently and immediately shot down Deputy CM Pawar's proposals.

As the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections approach, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction find themselves in a direct confrontation.

Within the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction are rarely contesting together outside of Kolhapur.

While Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde has avoided direct criticism of the BJP despite internal friction, Deputy CM Pawar has taken a more aggressive stance, openly accusing the BJP-led administration in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad of corruption.

The conflict reached a boiling point during the final stages of campaigning.

After Deputy CM Pawar's allegations of corruption, top BJP leaders, including State party President Ravindra Chavan and State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, issued stern rebukes.

However, the war of words between the CM Fadnavis and the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has grown increasingly personal.

Chief Minister Fadnavis took a swipe at Deputy CM Pawar, remarking that "some people have suddenly found their voice".

However, Deputy CM Pawar shot back, saying that his "voice was found" because elections were finally being held after a nine-year delay.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also mocked Deputy CM Pawar's manifesto promise of free bus and metro travel.

"I was thinking of promising 50 per cent discounts for women on flights departing from Pune," he said.

"It costs nothing to make such promises," CM Fadnavis taunted.

The Chief Minister criticised Deputy CM Pawar for breaking the "gentleman's agreement" within the Mahayuti to refrain from attacking alliance partners during separate political contests.

Political analysts suggest that the root of the conflict is the BJP's ambition to expand its footprint in Western Maharashtra, a region where the party previously faced limitations.

As the election nears, the rift within the Mahayuti alliance highlights a deeper struggle for the future of Pune's political leadership, leaving the Mahayuti in a precarious position in one of Maharashtra's most influential regions.

